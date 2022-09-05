Home States Andhra Pradesh

Behind every successful person, there is a teacher: AP Governor Biswa Bhusan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan greeted the teaching fraternity on the eve of the Teachers’ Day.

Published: 05th September 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan greeted the teaching fraternity on the eve of the Teachers’ Day. In a message, the Governor said Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who served as the first Vice President and the second President of India.

“Teachers are considered as the pillars of our society as they play an important role in nation-building and without their dedication and contribution, no society can develop on a progressive path. Teachers guide us by imparting good values in life and devote their unstinted efforts to transform the students into responsible citizens. Behind every successful person, a teacher’s contribution is significant and notable,” he said. He said Radhakrishnan was an exemplary academician, scholar, philosopher, author and statesman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teacher's day Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Bharat Ratna
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp