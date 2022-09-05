Behind every successful person, there is a teacher: AP Governor Biswa Bhusan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan greeted the teaching fraternity on the eve of the Teachers’ Day. In a message, the Governor said Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who served as the first Vice President and the second President of India.

“Teachers are considered as the pillars of our society as they play an important role in nation-building and without their dedication and contribution, no society can develop on a progressive path. Teachers guide us by imparting good values in life and devote their unstinted efforts to transform the students into responsible citizens. Behind every successful person, a teacher’s contribution is significant and notable,” he said. He said Radhakrishnan was an exemplary academician, scholar, philosopher, author and statesman.

