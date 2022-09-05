Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa couple’s cruel punishment to discipline 8-year-old nephew kills him

Shiva Kumar's sister worked as teacher at a private school and lived with her husband at Om Shanti Nagar in the city. 

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: An eight-year-old boy died in Kadapa after his paternal aunt and uncle allegedly beat him in a bid to discipline him. The incident was reported on Sunday after the accused—Indraja and Anjan Kumar - abandoned their nephew at the government general hospital and fled.

Chinna Chowk Police have registered a case and formed special teams to nab the accused. Police said the boy—Velagacherla Ayyana Asrith Kumar —was living with his grandmother, Indiramma, at Konapuram Harijanawada in Annamaiah district as his parents worked in Kuwait. Ten days ago, Asrith’s parents, V Shiva Kumar and Bhagyalakshmi, asked Indraja to take care of him.

In a bid to discipline the child, Indraja and her husband would beat him and even use a hot iron to punish him. They reportedly injured Asrith's private parts, too.

On Saturday, the couple punished their nephew, following which Asrith fell ill late in the night and was rushed to RIMS Hospital. After the doctors declared him brought dead, the couple abandoned the boy’s body and fled the spot.

Asrith’s grandmother and other family members were alerted. Asrith’s grandmother claimed that Indraja intentionally murdered the boy as his parents opposed her love marriage three years ago. The two families had not been in touch since then. However, after Indraja gave birth to a girl a year ago and the two families started communicating.

According to police, after fleeing from the hospital, Indraja sent a voice mail to her brother in Kuwait, saying that she had committed a grave sin. Informing him that Asrith had died, she sought for forgiveness. The boy’s parents tried to contact Indraja, but her phone was switched off.

She intentionally murdered the boy: Grandmother

Asrith's grandmother claimed that Indraja intentionally murdered the boy as his parents opposed her love marriage three years ago. The two families had not been in touch since then. However, after Indraja gave birth to a girl a year ago and the two families started communicating.

