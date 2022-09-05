Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms likely in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh: IMD

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Vizianagaram district.

Published: 05th September 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema and coastal districts on Monday. According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has been weak over Rayalaseema. Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh, both coastal and Rayalseema districts from 8:30 am to 10 pm on Sunday.

Tadikonda in Guntur district received the highest rainfall of  7.8 cm, followed by Gannavaram in Krishna with 7.6 cm, Uravakonda in Anantapur with 6 cm. Parts of north coastal districts, Krishna and Godavari delta and parts of Rayalaseema received rainfall up to 4 cm. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Vizianagaram district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain thunderstorms rainfall
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp