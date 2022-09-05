Thunderstorms likely in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh: IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema and coastal districts on Monday. According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has been weak over Rayalaseema. Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh, both coastal and Rayalseema districts from 8:30 am to 10 pm on Sunday.

Tadikonda in Guntur district received the highest rainfall of 7.8 cm, followed by Gannavaram in Krishna with 7.6 cm, Uravakonda in Anantapur with 6 cm. Parts of north coastal districts, Krishna and Godavari delta and parts of Rayalaseema received rainfall up to 4 cm. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Vizianagaram district.

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema and coastal districts on Monday. According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has been weak over Rayalaseema. Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh, both coastal and Rayalseema districts from 8:30 am to 10 pm on Sunday. Tadikonda in Guntur district received the highest rainfall of 7.8 cm, followed by Gannavaram in Krishna with 7.6 cm, Uravakonda in Anantapur with 6 cm. Parts of north coastal districts, Krishna and Godavari delta and parts of Rayalaseema received rainfall up to 4 cm. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Vizianagaram district.