Tirupati: Rs 44-crore sports complex to come up at SPMVV varsity

Under the Khelo India scheme, a multipurpose hall, which can be used for indoor games and a swimming pool, synthetic athletic track and astro turf will be developed at the SPMVV.

Published: 05th September 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sprint, race, relay

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a major fillip to sports and fitness activities, a major sports hub is set to be developed at the Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) at a cost of Rs 44 crore under the Khelo India initiative by the Centre. Under the Khelo India scheme, a multipurpose hall, which can be used for indoor games and a swimming pool, synthetic athletic track and astroturf will be developed at the SPMVV. Speaking to TNIE, SPMVV director of physical education Dr Sara Sarojini said, now, a multipurpose hall is being constructed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore.

“The multipurpose hall works that were launched a year ago will be completed in the next one or two months. Once the multipurpose hall is made available, it can be used as a meditation hall and also indoor sports like badminton, tennis, and basketball courts will come up,” she said.

Sarojini stated that proposals for the second phase of works worth nearly Rs 11 crore were sent for which funds are expected to be sanctioned soon. She said that the construction of the sports complexes were being done following the Sports Authority of India (SAI) guidelines. Also, recently the SAI representatives had visited the campus to take stock of the works and suggested few modifications for which proposals will be resent to the authorities.

She further elaborated that the development of sports infrastructure at the SPMVV under the Khelo India scheme will help in encouraging sports activities among the girl students. The SAI will train students in sports and the sports complexes will be given to the colleges and educational institutions for conducting sports events, she added.

TAGS
Sports Authority of India Khelo India Khelo India initiative Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam
