Writer-actor Tanikella Bharani to get Lok Nayak Foundation award

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lok Nayak Foundation, floated by Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, will be honouring eminent persons who worked with former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao as part of his birth centenary celebrations. Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Lakshmi Prasad said the foundation has been honouring prominent personalities every year since its inception 19 years ago. The award is popular as Andhra Jnanpith, which carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. It will be presented to noted writer and actor Tanikella Bharani. Generally, the award is being presented on January 18 every year to mark the death anniversaries of NTR and Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

However, the programme was postponed this year. It will be presented on September 5. NTR was not just an actor, politician and chief minister, but was a great social reformer. Instead of just limiting to paying tributes to NTR to mark his birth centenary, it was decided to felicitate those who worked with him since he assumed office as Chief Minister of the erstwhile united AP. They include NTR Special Officer G Ramachandra Rao, personal assistant Mohan, security officer Krishna Rao and driver Lakshman. Each of them will be presented a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, said Lakshmi Prasad. Mizoram Governor K Haribabu will present the awards on Monday.

