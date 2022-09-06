Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu faults Vijayawada City Commissioner’s version on ‘YSRC attack’

Naidu warned the YSRC government of serious consequences if such acts are repeated.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the statement given by Vijayawada City Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata that the attack on TDP State secretary Chennupati Gandhi was just emotional, Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday sought to know whether he would take it as emotional in case someone attacks and injures his eye.

Instead of filing an attempt to murder case against the accused, the CP was indirectly supporting them, the TDP chief said and suspected the backing of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the attackers.
Naidu warned the YSRC government of serious consequences if such acts are repeated.

After visiting Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at the LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, Naidu said the party will stand by the family of the former corporator. “The attack on Gandhi is atrocious and a wicked act committed by YSRC goons,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp