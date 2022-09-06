Chandrababu Naidu faults Vijayawada City Commissioner’s version on ‘YSRC attack’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the statement given by Vijayawada City Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata that the attack on TDP State secretary Chennupati Gandhi was just emotional, Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday sought to know whether he would take it as emotional in case someone attacks and injures his eye.

Instead of filing an attempt to murder case against the accused, the CP was indirectly supporting them, the TDP chief said and suspected the backing of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the attackers.

Naidu warned the YSRC government of serious consequences if such acts are repeated.

After visiting Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at the LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, Naidu said the party will stand by the family of the former corporator. “The attack on Gandhi is atrocious and a wicked act committed by YSRC goons,” he said.

