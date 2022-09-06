Home States Andhra Pradesh

Strengthen AP Pollution Control Board as per new district setup: Peddireddy

Suggesting the officials to identify and classify the industries causing pollution, he wanted them to conduct inspections frequently.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has directed officials to take steps to strengthen the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB).Holding a review meeting with the officials at his camp office here on Monday, he underlined the need to reconstitute the APPCB in accordance with reorganisation of districts.

The number of regional offices should be increased in accordance with the number of districts. Setting up new zones should also be considered to reduce work burden on the existing zonal offices at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kurnool, he said.

Suggesting the officials to identify and classify the industries causing pollution, he wanted them to conduct inspections frequently. In the wake of recent industrial mishaps in the State, he said priority should be given to the people’s safety. He directed the officials to constitute three task force teams to inspect the safety standards in industries.

Stating that there are 4,281 red and 4,158 orange category industries in the State, he asked the officials to closely monitor the safety standards to prevent industrial mishaps. Vacant posts in the APPCB will be filled soon, he said.Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forest) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, APPCB Chairman AK Farida and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Pollution Control Board APPCB Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp