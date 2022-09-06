Strengthen AP Pollution Control Board as per new district setup: Peddireddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has directed officials to take steps to strengthen the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB).Holding a review meeting with the officials at his camp office here on Monday, he underlined the need to reconstitute the APPCB in accordance with reorganisation of districts.

The number of regional offices should be increased in accordance with the number of districts. Setting up new zones should also be considered to reduce work burden on the existing zonal offices at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kurnool, he said.

Suggesting the officials to identify and classify the industries causing pollution, he wanted them to conduct inspections frequently. In the wake of recent industrial mishaps in the State, he said priority should be given to the people’s safety. He directed the officials to constitute three task force teams to inspect the safety standards in industries.

Stating that there are 4,281 red and 4,158 orange category industries in the State, he asked the officials to closely monitor the safety standards to prevent industrial mishaps. Vacant posts in the APPCB will be filled soon, he said.Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forest) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, APPCB Chairman AK Farida and others were present.

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has directed officials to take steps to strengthen the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB).Holding a review meeting with the officials at his camp office here on Monday, he underlined the need to reconstitute the APPCB in accordance with reorganisation of districts. The number of regional offices should be increased in accordance with the number of districts. Setting up new zones should also be considered to reduce work burden on the existing zonal offices at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kurnool, he said. Suggesting the officials to identify and classify the industries causing pollution, he wanted them to conduct inspections frequently. In the wake of recent industrial mishaps in the State, he said priority should be given to the people’s safety. He directed the officials to constitute three task force teams to inspect the safety standards in industries. Stating that there are 4,281 red and 4,158 orange category industries in the State, he asked the officials to closely monitor the safety standards to prevent industrial mishaps. Vacant posts in the APPCB will be filled soon, he said.Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forest) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, APPCB Chairman AK Farida and others were present.