Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams refutes UP actor’s allegations against staff

However, instead of going for darshan, she lodged a complaint against the TTD staff at the II-Town Police Station, alleging that they manhandled and abused her.  

Published: 06th September 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After Archana Goutham, an actress, alleged that she was demanded to pay Rs 10,000 for darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday refuted her allegations and issued a clarification.Earlier, the actress posted a video on social media platforms, alleging that the TTD staff demanded her to pay Rs 10,000 for darshan. She also lodged a complaint, stating that TTD staff manhandled her.

Responding, the TTD said, “UP-based Shivakant Tiwari along with Archana and seven others brought a letter from a Union Minister for darshan on August 30. Following this, they were allotted Rs 300-darshan tickets. An SMS informing the same was sent to Tiwari’s mobile number.”Stating that the group did not avail the darshan, the TTD said Tiwari approached the Additional EO office on August 31 and sought the tickets. The on-duty staff informed him that their tickets had expired.

“Meanwhile, Archana rushed into the office and began abusing the staff. Though they tried to explain the situation to her, she turned a deaf ear and manhandled a staff member.” the TTD said.The TTD added that the staff finally allotted them Rs 300-tickets for the second time.However, instead of going for darshan, she lodged a complaint against the TTD staff at the II-Town Police Station, alleging that they manhandled and abused her.  

“Following her complaint, the police called up the TTD staff and enquired the matter. The staff showed the police a video of the incident, where the actress could be seen using filthy language against the staff and hitting an employee. Archana then left the police station,” the TTD maintained.

