Andhra Pradesh: One killed, 3 injured in illegal cracker unit blast

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One person died and three others were seriously injured in a blast at an illegal firecrackers manufacturing unit at Chinna Yatapalem in Sabbavaram mandal of Anakapalle district on Tuesday. The blast occurred in the morning in a temporary shed constructed amidst a 3-acre coconut grove in survey number 205/9 on the outskirts of Chinna Yatapalem of Aripaka panchayat.

The land was given on lease by Kukkala Ramesh to Singampalli Pyditalli of Aripaka where the latter was cultivating horticulture crops. However, following the advice of a pastor, Pyditalli allowed four persons to stay in the site. The quartet were making firecrackers discretely. Fire broke out due to mixing wrong composition of chemicals used for firecrackers. It caused a big blast.

Two persons who suffered serious injuries, were shifted to King George Hospital, where one of them succumbed in the evening. Other two injured were admitted to the area hospital at Anakapalle. The deceased was identified as B Mahesh (30) of Gollalapalem in Sabbavaram mandal.

Speaking to TNIE, Parawada sub-division DSP P Srinivasa Rao said the blast happened in a small shed on the outskirts of Chinna Yatapalem. He said they visited the spot immediately and found four injured four persons. In the room of the pastor, the police found chemicals used for making firecrackers. The explosives were seized and sent for chemical analysis. Since they were supplying firecrackers directly to some licensed dealers, the illegal manufacturing unit could not be detected, the DSP said.

The police deployed clues team and bomb disposal squad as part of the investigation.  The injured were identified as N Durga Prasad (38) of Kancharapalem, B Sankara Rao (50) of Peddapuram in East Godavari, and Gokada Kanaka Kumari (46) of Velluparti in Vizianagaram. SP Gowthami Sali, along with other police officials, visited the site.

