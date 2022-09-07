Andhra Pradesh: Talks over CPS end incomplete as staff unions firm on OPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Talks between leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees’ Association (APCPSEA) and APCPS Udyogula Sangham (APCPSUS) with Ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Botcha Satyanarayana concluded incomplete on Tuesday.

The employees’ association leaders stuck to their demand for abolition of CPS and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The ministers suggested that the employees’ associations consider the Guarantee Pension Scheme (GPS) proposed by the State government.

Speaking after the meeting, APCPSUS president Maria Das said the ministers once again came up with the GPS proposal at the meeting. “However, we have categorically said except restoration of OPS, we will not agree to any other proposal. We have also informed the ministers not to invite us for talks if they want to talk on the GPS,” he asserted.

Though the government was ready to provide some more facilities if the CPS employees agree to the GPS, the employees’ association opposed it. “With the ministers maintaining that there is no possibility of restoring the OPS in the present scenario, we have told them not to invite us for talks if they have no intention to discuss OPS,” Maria Das said.

Meanwhile, APCPSEA president Appalaraju said they will conduct the proposed Millennium March on September 11 after getting permission from police. Stating that they have conducted several protests for achieving the OPS over the years, he said they organised all such programmes only after getting the prior permission from police.

Stating that the police filed cases and also issued notices to several employees in this regard, he demanded withdrawal of the cases.Meanwhile, the government has decided to hold another round of talks on the CPS on Wednesday and sent a communication to the representatives of as many as 20 employees’ associations inviting them to the meeting to be held at the State Secretariat at 4 pm.

