Fear grips Rajam mandal as locals spot ‘leopard’

A video of the animal, captured by a local person in his mobile phone camera, went viral on social media platforms.

The pug marks of wild animal, believed to be a leopard, at Anthakapalli village in Rajam mandal | Express

VIZIANAGARAM: Fear gripped Rajam mandal after a few locals allegedly spotted a wild animal, believed to be a leopard, in the farmlands of Antakapalli village on Tuesday. A video of the animal, captured by a local person in his mobile phone camera, went viral on social media platforms.

Palakonda range forest officials reached the spot, collected pug marks and examined the video. They said the animal might be a leopard or a fishing cat. The forest officials sounded a high alert in Anthakapalli and adjacent villages.  At a time when fear gripped Vizianagaram district as a Royal Bengal Tiger killed several cattle over the past four months, the presence of another animal, believed to be a leopard, triggered panic among people.

Speaking to TNIE, Palakonda Forest Range Officer (FRO) K Tavitinaidu said, “The video is not clear. We have sounded an alert in Anthakapalli, Ponugutivalasa, Saradhi, Talatampara and other surrounding villages in both Rajam and Santhakaviti mandals.”

