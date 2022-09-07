Home States Andhra Pradesh

Furnish details of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi's yatra: AP HC to police

Maha Padayatra was proposed by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati to Srikakulam in support of continuing Amaravati as the sole capital.

Published: 07th September 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police and the Principal Secretary (Home) to furnish details on giving permission to the Maha Padayatra proposed by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati to Srikakulam in support of continuing Amaravati as the sole capital.

G Tirupati Rao, secretary of the Samithi, and another person filed separate petitions in the High Court seeking its intervention to get permission for the Maha Padayatra. The petitioners’ counsel U Muralidhar Rao informed the court that they proposed Amaravati to Arasavilli Yatra from September 12 to November 11 and submitted a representation to police seeking permission. He also informed the court that the police have not responded to the representation of the Samithi.

It has even given the route map to the police and the Samithi conducted a similar yatra in the past peacefully, he said.Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy directed the DGP and the Principal Secretary (Home) to respond on the padayatra and served notices to the SPs of the districts en route. Later, the matter was posted to September 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Maha Padayatra
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp