Furnish details of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi's yatra: AP HC to police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police and the Principal Secretary (Home) to furnish details on giving permission to the Maha Padayatra proposed by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati to Srikakulam in support of continuing Amaravati as the sole capital. G Tirupati Rao, secretary of the Samithi, and another person filed separate petitions in the High Court seeking its intervention to get permission for the Maha Padayatra. The petitioners’ counsel U Muralidhar Rao informed the court that they proposed Amaravati to Arasavilli Yatra from September 12 to November 11 and submitted a representation to police seeking permission. He also informed the court that the police have not responded to the representation of the Samithi. It has even given the route map to the police and the Samithi conducted a similar yatra in the past peacefully, he said.Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy directed the DGP and the Principal Secretary (Home) to respond on the padayatra and served notices to the SPs of the districts en route. Later, the matter was posted to September 8.