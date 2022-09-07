No progress in irrigation projects: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking credit for the development works almost completed by the previous TDP regime.“Jagan is just cutting ribbons to declare open several projects that were almost completed during the previous TDP regime. He should feel ashamed to just change the name of such projects,” he remarked.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Butchaiah Chowdary said Naidu completed 82.86% of Sangam project works, but Jagan could not take steps to complete even the remaining 20% works as per schedule.

“The Water Works wing is totally inactive as a result of which there is absolutely no progress in several irrigation projects,” he said.

Only 18% of Nellore and Sangam barrage works remained incomplete when Naidu demitted office, but Jagan Reddy could not complete even 10% of these woks within the time frame. When Naidu had completed major portion of the barrage works, Jagan is now taking credit for the two projects, the TDP leader added.

