Andhra Pradesh: IIIT student ends life over ‘poor exam performance’ 

Etcherla sub-inspector Satyanarayana said Roshini appeared for an examination on Wednesday morning and was reportedly depressed as she did not perform well.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 17-year-old PUC (Pre-University Course) student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT-Srikakulam) ended her life on Wednesday reportedly due to poor performance in exams.The second year student, Bhaviri Vishista Roshini, was a native of Saluru mandal in Parvathipuram-Manyam district. She was going to turn 18 years old on Thursday.

Etcherla sub-inspector Satyanarayana said Roshini appeared for an examination on Wednesday morning and was reportedly depressed as she did not perform well. Later, other students in the hostel found Roshini dead and alerted the management. On receiving the information, Etcherla police rushed to the campus and informed the student’s parents. Her body was shifted to RIMS Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered under CrPC Section 174 (suicide), the SI said and added that Roshini took the extreme step due to poor performance in exams. “We found a suicide note in her hostel room and are investigating the matter,” Satyanarayana said.  

IIIT-Srikakulam campus director Dr Jagadeesh said, “We have been counselling students regarding their fear of exams and other issues. Dr Sireesha, who works at the IIIT-Nuzvid campus, counsels students over the phone. Besides her, we do not have any other staff to counsel the students. We will know the actual reason for Roshini’s suicide after detailed inquiry.”It may be noted that a 16-year-old PUC first year student of IIIT-Srikakulam committed suicide in her hostel room on February 16.

