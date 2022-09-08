Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chaddi gang makes vain attempt to break into house in Tirupati

Police have sounded an alert in the temple town following the notorious Chaddi gang’s failed attempt to burgle valuables from an apartment in Tiruchanoor.

Published: 08th September 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Police have sounded an alert in the temple town following the notorious Chaddi gang’s failed attempt to burgle valuables from an apartment in Tiruchanoor.Last year, the gang had kept the police on their toes during the Srivari Brahmotsavams and this year, too, the group has struck again just 20 days ahead of the annual fete. A group of three Chaddi gang members made a vain attempt to break into a house under the Tiruchanoor police station limits on Tuesday night.

Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy said: “A CCTV camera at the house recorded the gang movement.”
A few days ago, a burglary was reported under MR Palle police station limits, where `4 lakh was stolen. Police are suspecting the role of the notorious gang in the incident.

MR Palle CI Surender Reddy explained, “Since there is no material evidence to prove Chaddi gang’s involvement in the burglary, we cannot book them for the crime. There is a possibility that locals or inter-state thieves could be involved. We are investigating from all angles to nab the culprits.” The SP said usually a group of six or eight members move around without a definite plan.

Elaborating on their modus operandi,  the SP said, “People from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other North Indian states are part of the gang, who carry out burglaries in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and other South Indian states.”

Pointing out that the Chaddi gang essentially targeted locked houses on the city outskirts and neighbouring suburbs, he appealed to the residents of MR Palle, Tiruchanoor, Renigunta and Alipiri to stay alert and inform the police in case they go out of town.

He further urged house owners to install a Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) device. Police officers have been instructed to step up vigilance and increase patrolling in the night under all police station limits to nab the Chaddi gang, the SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chaddi gang
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp