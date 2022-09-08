Chaddi gang makes vain attempt to break into house in Tirupati

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Police have sounded an alert in the temple town following the notorious Chaddi gang’s failed attempt to burgle valuables from an apartment in Tiruchanoor.Last year, the gang had kept the police on their toes during the Srivari Brahmotsavams and this year, too, the group has struck again just 20 days ahead of the annual fete. A group of three Chaddi gang members made a vain attempt to break into a house under the Tiruchanoor police station limits on Tuesday night.

Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy said: “A CCTV camera at the house recorded the gang movement.”

A few days ago, a burglary was reported under MR Palle police station limits, where `4 lakh was stolen. Police are suspecting the role of the notorious gang in the incident.

MR Palle CI Surender Reddy explained, “Since there is no material evidence to prove Chaddi gang’s involvement in the burglary, we cannot book them for the crime. There is a possibility that locals or inter-state thieves could be involved. We are investigating from all angles to nab the culprits.” The SP said usually a group of six or eight members move around without a definite plan.

Elaborating on their modus operandi, the SP said, “People from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other North Indian states are part of the gang, who carry out burglaries in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and other South Indian states.”

Pointing out that the Chaddi gang essentially targeted locked houses on the city outskirts and neighbouring suburbs, he appealed to the residents of MR Palle, Tiruchanoor, Renigunta and Alipiri to stay alert and inform the police in case they go out of town.

He further urged house owners to install a Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) device. Police officers have been instructed to step up vigilance and increase patrolling in the night under all police station limits to nab the Chaddi gang, the SP said.

