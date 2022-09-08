Dhulipalla blames Jagan for delay in Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing deep concern over the inordinate delay in completing the Polavaram project works, the Opposition TDP held the ‘inefficient administration’ of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for it.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar said the ‘inappropriate decisions’ of Jagan only added to the abnormal delay in completion of Polavaram works.

“Polavaram is the lifeline of AP. The Centre has accorded national project status to it at the time of the State bifurcation. The baseless allegations made by Jagan when he was in opposition, have proved to be a bane for the project,” he felt.

Asserting that top priority was accorded to Polavaram during the previous TDP regime and the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took every decision to ensure that the project works moved at a brisk pace, he said at least 71% of the project was completed and over 7,000 crore was spent on the project.

After Jagan came to power, he neglected the project and not even 1% of the works were completed in the past three years, he alleged.

