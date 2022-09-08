Home States Andhra Pradesh

India needs a strong and able opposition, says former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

Mizoram Governor K Hari Babu said Venkaiah Naidu has immense love for Visakhapatnam.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu interacts with leaders at ‘Atmeeya Sadassu’ in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday I G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has said the world is looking towards India as it is on the path of progress under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing ‘Atmeeya Sadassu’ here on Wednesday, the first of the four such meetings planned in the State, Venkaiah Naidu, said, “Though we have a strong and able PM, there is a need for a strong and able opposition, which can question the government.” However, he said the opposition should not indulge in personal abuse and there is a need for constructive criticism in a democracy.

Recalling his association with Visakhapatnam, he said great leaders Tenneti Viswanadham, Gowthu Latchanna, PV Chalapati Rao and NSN Reddy encouraged him as a student leader. He grew from a student leader to the Vice-President of the country.

Venkaiah Naidu said he felt he did his best to maintain the dignity of the House. Leaders should remember that they are not enemies and they are only rivals. He said he now got freedom from protocol restrictions that prevented him from visiting places he liked. “Now I can travel without any restrictions. However, I am under the Z Plus category security, which I accepted following the advice of Intelligence Bureau,” he said.
The direct benefit transfer is a revolutionary measure as beneficiaries of schemes are getting benefits directly without any diversion, he said.

He said India was once Viswa Guru. But the British who ruled the country left behind their legacy. Now, the country can regain its rich traditions and culture with the new education policy, he opined.

Mizoram Governor K Hari Babu said Venkaiah Naidu has immense love for Visakhapatnam. During the debate on bifurcation of the State in the Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu ensured that many provisions were included to help the residual AP. When he was the Vice-President, he held a meeting with the ministers on the implementation of promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Hari Babu said.Former minister Kamineni Srinivas welcomed.

