Home States Andhra Pradesh

Week-long YSR Cheyutha in Andhra Pradesh

Under the scheme, 25 lakh women aged between 45 and 60 years, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Minorities, would receive financial assistance of Rs 4,700.

Published: 08th September 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh assembly

Andhra Pradesh Assembly (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, held at the Secretariat on Wednesday gave its approval to launch a week-long programme to mark ‘YSR Cheyutha’ on September 22. Under the scheme, 25 lakh women aged between 45 and 60 years, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Minorities, would receive financial assistance of Rs 4,700. The scheme is intended towards women’s empowerment and welfare.

The cabinet also approved to provide tablets to 50,000 teachers apart from 4.72 lakh Class 8 students in government and aided schools with the intention to prepare students to write Class 10 exams as per CBSE syllabus in 2025. It was earlier proposed that only Class 8 students would receive the tabs. It may be noted that the government had inked a deal with ed-tech major Byjus, who will provide content worth Rs 24,000 free of cost for students of Classes 4 to 10. 

Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna elaborated on the other cabinet decisions and said, “Besides giving administrative sanction for construction of one lakh houses under Greater Visakha Corporation, including 3,750 houses in Anakapalle, the Cabinet also cleared the creation of a new revenue division with Chintoor as its headquarters in the Alluri district.”

Earlier this week, Jagan had chaired the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting and approved investment proposals of around Rs 1.25 lakh crore, generating 60,000 direct jobs in industrial, power and tourism sectors. The cabinet,too, gave its approval for the same.The cabinet approved to amend the AP State and Subordinate Service Rule, 1996 to provide 4% reservations as against 3% to differently-abled in appointments and promotions in all the government departments.

It also gave its nod for government guarantee to avail loan of Rs 4,020 crore through NABARD for supplying drinking water to six districts under the Jal Jeevan Mission.The cabinet ratified the decision taken to declare probation for employees of village and ward secretariats. A sum of Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned to each secretariat for settling the issues that came up during Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme.A draft Bill to amend various Acts related to Universities, including RJUKT-2008, also got the cabinet nod.

Ultimatum for ministers?
During the Cabinet meeting, Jagan discussed politics for nearly an hour and reportedly pulled up some of his colleagues for not performing well. Sources said he even hinted at dropping two or three ministers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Cheyutha YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp