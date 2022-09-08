YSR Village Health Clinics to start functioning from December

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has given top priority to the health sector. Aimed at extending healthcare to the rural population, the State government has come up with YSR Village Health Clinics (YSR VHC) for every 2,000 population. In addition to 6,313 Sub centres, the government has sanctioned 3,719 VHCs to serve the rural population.

Earlier, the government had set a target to complete the construction of VHC buildings by September. Later, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave two more months to complete construction of VHC buildings. Now, the officials are taking measures to complete all VHC buildings by the end of November so that the VHCs are made available for the public from December.

The VHCs are envisaged to provide round-the-clock healthcare services at the village level.Each village clinic will have one ANM (Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery) and one Mid-Level Health Provider (MLHP). These clinics can perform 14 tests including OPD, disease control programmes, NCD screening, FP services, immunisation, diagnostics and will have 67 types of medicines. Besides, yoga and wellness activities will also be made available in these clinics.

All routine and additional immunizations for children and pregnant women can be done at these clinics. The Panchayat Raj Department has taken up the construction of new buildings with an estimated cost of Rs 18 lakh each with 50% matching grant from MGNREGA. Each village clinic has an ANM quarters for ensuring the availability of an ANM round-the-clock.

The State government has allocated Rs 1,692 crore for the construction of these village clinics. These village clinics will also provide medical officers and specialist services through telemedicine.To provide health care facilities at the doorstep of people, 42,752 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) are identified. They will assess the family health needs and act as a link between people and healthcare institutions.

ASHAs are being paid Rs 10,000 per month as honorarium, which is arguably the highest in the country.In a recent virtual meeting with collectors, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) MT Krishnababu said that the Chief Minister was giving top priority to the health sector and the construction of the YSR Health Clinic buildings will be completed by the end of November.

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner and Director of Health, Medical and Family Welfare J Nivas stated that the construction works had been expedited. Out of 10,032 health clinics, nearly 3,000 were completed. He also stated that the VCs are the first point to solve the medical needs of people.

