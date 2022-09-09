All parties except YSRC pitch for Amaravati: Chandrababu  Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that all the political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, are extending their support to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking after releasing a book ‘Amaravathi, the Disputes and the Facts’ here on Thursday, Naidu said no person on this earth is permanent. But the good deeds that we perform will be remembered by the people, he observed. The rulers always should think whether the works undertaken by them are in any way useful to the people of the State. The leaders should have vision to develop the State but not the evil intention to get political mileage, he noted. The successive governments should continue the development works undertaken by the previous regimes, but should not think of causing damage to the State. “Even the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy never thought of discontinuing the works I had launched. Cyberabad, Shamshabad airport and the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad are classic examples,” he recalled. Because of their capital cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai, the revenue of the respective States have gone up. This is the basic reason as to why the concept of Amaravati was conceived, he explained.