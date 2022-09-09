Andhra couple ends life after harassment by loan app agents

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/ VIJAYAWADA : The State government has decided to act tough against loan app operators which are being run without the permission of Reserve Bank of India. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to crack the whip against the illegal loan apps hours after a couple died by suicide in Rajamahendravaram allegedly unable to bear the pressure by the loan app operators to repay the loan.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had also directed officials to provide `5 lakh each as financial assistance to the two children.According to Rajamahendravarm DSP Srilatha, the couple migrated to Rajamahendravaram from Labbarthi village of Rajavommangi mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraju district ten years ago in search of livilihood and settled at Anandanagar. Kolli Durgarao (35) married Ramya Lakshmi (30) nearly six years ago and they have two children aged four and two.

A tailor by profession, Durgarao was also doing part-time painting works to earn extra money. Police said Durgarao took around `30,000 from two apps and had paid the amount partly. However, over the past few days, he was receiving calls that obscene videos of his wife would be posted if he failed to repay, police said.

On Wednesday, the couple attended a function of their relatives in Mogalturu in East Godavari district and returned in the night. They later dropped their children at their relatives house and rented a room in a lodge where they ended their lives by consuming poison.

Before consuming poison, Ramya made a call to his sister’s husband Rajesh requesting him to take care of their children. Rajesh rushed to the lodge and found them lying on the cot unconscious. The couple were shifted to local government hospital and died during treatment.

Srilatha said the Two Town police launched an investigation and found that the victims were harassed by the loan apps agents. Meanwhile, Additional SP Rajani advised people to be wary of the apps offering easy loans. She said individuals and businessmen are falling prey to lucrative offers doled out by the operators. She warned people to be cautious before downloading and borrowing money through loan apps as the operators would collect the personal details.

