Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to make all services online

At present, the APIIC is providing the services online through the web. A mobile application is being developed to making the APIIC services more accessible.

Published: 09th September 2022 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is set to make all its services online soon. It has already started offering 14 services online, said APIIC  Vice-Chairman and Managing Director JVN Subramanyam.  

In a release issued on Thursday, he said 389 applications have been received within four months of the introduction of online services and of which 144 applications have been cleared. A few applications have been returned for want of more information and the remaining applications are under consideration. At present, the APIIC is providing the services online through the web. A mobile application is being developed to making the APIIC services more accessible.

As per the directions of the Chief Minister, the APIIC services are being expanded and investors need not visit the corporation office seeking  Permissions. Services like change of industry name, change in allotment, transfer of allotment, reallocation, withdrawal of allotment, change in line of activity, change of constituency of the industry, additional line activity, plot limit permits, plot division, alteration of subdivisions, sale deed execution below 5 acres, appeals for sale deed executions above 5 acres, No Objection Certificate for the allotted plot and extension of deadline for execution of the project are already online.

