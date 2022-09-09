Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: KV students discharged; sickness still a mystery

Two days after 18 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Valsapakala village in Kakinada Rural mandal fell ill, the officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Published: 09th September 2022

Students of class IV, V and VI at the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Valsapakala had complained to their teachers of breathlessness and nausea on 7th September.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Two days after 18 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Valsapakala village in Kakinada Rural mandal fell ill, the officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the incident. The food safety department, in a report submitted to the district collector, said chocolates ate by the students and water on the premises are safe and that they have no connection to the incident.  

Pollution and Industries departments submitted a report to the collector ruling out gas leak from nearby industries. “Industries are at least one-and-a-half kilometres away from the school.If any gas leaked from industries, it should have affected Valasapakala and Vakalapudi areas. However, the incident happened only in a few classrooms,” the report pointed out.  

According to school authorities and officials, 480 students attended school on Tuesday and classes began at 9 am. After half-an-hour, students of class IV, V and VI complained to their teachers of breathlessness and nausea. Soon, they were shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital.    

The blood samples of 18 students were tested at the paediatric department of the GGH. The hospital authorities refused  to divulge details to the media. Meanwhile, GGH Deputy Superintendent Dr Hari Vijay Kumar all the students have been discharged. Their blood samples were also sent to IIC laboratory in Hyderabad to find out the cause of the incident. The test results will come after 15 days.

