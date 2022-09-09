Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP CM Jagan calls for action on illegal loan apps

Durga Rao was a tailor by profession, but he would also take up painting works to make extra money.

Published: 09th September 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA  : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to take strict action against mobile loan applications operating without following the norms of the Reserve Bank of India. The chief minister’s instructions came just hours after a couple in Rajamahendravaram committed suicide allegedly over pressure from agents of loan apps to clear the debt.

The couple has been identified as Kolli Durga Rao (35) and Ramya Lakshmi (30). They are survived by two children: Tejaswi Nagasai (4) and Likhita Sri (2). Rajamahendravarm DSP Srilatha said, Durga Rao had moved to Rajamahendravaram, ten years ago, from Labbarthi village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district (erstwhile Visakhapatnam district). He married Ramya nearly six years ago and lived in Anand Nagar.

AP women’s panel chief V Padma hands
over Rs 10 lakh to couple’s kids | Express

Durga Rao was a tailor by profession, but he would also take up painting works to make extra money. He had borrowed Rs 30,000 from two loan apps and cleared the debt partially, police said and added, “Over the past few days, the operators had been threatening Durga Rao, saying that they would send Ramya’s morphed videos to his relatives.”  

On Wednesday, the couple dropped their children at a relative’s home while returning from a function at Mogalturu in East Godavari district. They took a room in a lodge where they ended their lives.
Before taking the extreme step, Ramya had called her brother in-law, Rajesh.

Be wary of apps offering easy loans, say police

She informed him about their decision and requested him to take care of their children.  
Rajesh rushed to the lodge and found the couple unconscious on the cot. They were shifted to a local government hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment. The II-Town Police have launched an investigation, DSP Srilatha said.

On the directions of the chief minister, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, district Collector Dr K Madhavilatha and MP Margani Bharat went to Durgarao’s house and handed over a cheque of `10 lakh to the children’s guardians. Meanwhile, Additional SP Rajani appealed to the people to be wary of the mobile applications offering easy loans. Noting that individuals and businessmen were falling prey to lucrative offers doled out by the operators, she warned people to be cautious before downloading such apps and borrowing money through them.

‘HARASSED’ BY LOAN AGENTS, COUPLE ENDS LIFE
A couple from Rajamahendravaram committed suicide allegedly over pressure from agents of loan apps to clear the debt. Kolli Durga Rao and Ramya Lakshmi are survived by two children. Durga Rao was a tailor, but he would also take up painting works for extra money. He had borrowed `30,000 and cleared the debt partially

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp