Compassionate job for teacher’s son

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has said a son, who is dependent on his mother, is eligible for compassionate appointment even as his father is getting pension. The court also observed that separation of the parents without following the due legal process cannot come as a hindrance to the son in getting compassionate appointment.

As per the case, B Saroja was a teacher in the Zilla Parishad school at Vadlamannadu village in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district. After her death in 2017, Saroja’s son Sunil, who was unemployed then and dependent on his mother, made a representation to the Krishna district education officer in 2018 for compassionate appointment.

The Zilla Parishad CEO rejected the application and Sunil challenged the same in the court in 2021.The counsel representing the Zilla Parishad, G Srinivasulu Reddy, informed the court that the parents of Sunil did not get separated as per the law. As the separation was not legal, it could not be stated that the petitioner was completely dependent on his mother. The counsel informed the court that Sunil’s father is getting pension, which makes him ineligible to compassionate appointment.

Petitioner’s counsel S Satyanarayana Rao said compassionate appointment cannot be denied on such grounds as separation following certain traditions is acceptable under the Hindu Marriage Act. The court directed the officials concerned to consider the compassionate appointment of Sunil within two months.

