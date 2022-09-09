Home States Andhra Pradesh

Compassionate job for teacher’s son

The AP High Court has said a son, who is dependent on his mother, is eligible for compassionate appointment even as his father is getting pension.

Published: 09th September 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP High Court has said a son, who is dependent on his mother, is eligible for compassionate appointment even as his father is getting pension. The court also observed that separation of the parents without following the due legal process cannot come as a hindrance to the son in getting compassionate appointment.

As per the case, B Saroja was a teacher in the Zilla Parishad school at Vadlamannadu village in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district. After her death in 2017, Saroja’s son Sunil, who was unemployed then and dependent on his mother, made a representation to the Krishna district education officer in 2018 for compassionate appointment.

The Zilla Parishad CEO rejected the application and Sunil challenged the same in the court in 2021.The counsel representing the Zilla Parishad, G Srinivasulu Reddy, informed the court that the parents of Sunil did not get separated as per the law. As the separation was not legal, it could not be stated that the petitioner was completely dependent on his mother. The counsel informed the court that Sunil’s father is getting pension, which makes him ineligible to compassionate appointment.

Petitioner’s counsel S Satyanarayana Rao said compassionate appointment cannot be denied on such grounds as separation following certain traditions is acceptable under the Hindu Marriage Act. The court directed the officials concerned to consider the compassionate appointment of Sunil within two months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp