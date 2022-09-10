Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan lowered importance of legislative bodies, alleges Yanamala

They are the platforms to discuss the people’s problems and run the administration on sound lines.

TDP senior leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of trying to lower the importance of legislative bodies, TDP senior leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said for both the ruling dispensation and the Opposition parties, the legislative bodies are like people’s courts. They are the platforms to discuss people’s problems and run the administration on sound lines.

In a release on Friday, Yanamala felt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is caught in a sort of fear psychosis as he feels that the Opposition will question his ‘misdeeds’ and thus he has miserably failed to conduct the proceedings of both the Houses.

In the constitutional framework, it clearly indicated that it is the primary responsibility of the elected representatives to attend the legislative proceedings. But the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is resorting to anti-democratic activities.

The Assembly as well as the Council proceedings have not been conducted for more than 25 days in a year during the YSRC regime. Both the Houses met only for 15 days last year, which is far less than even the North-Eastern States, he pointed out.

“The YSRC government has miserably failed in almost all the sectors, including welfare and agriculture. The irrigation project works are moving at a snail’s pace, while the condition of roads across the State is very bad. The less said, the better about the education sector and the people are facing severe hardship under the YSRC government,” the former TDP minister observed.

If any leader from the Opposition parties raised his or her voice, the State government could not digest it and try to stifle their voices, he alleged.

Yanamala said, “The three-capital bill is set to be introduced in the ensuing Assembly session through backdoor though even the Supreme Court has found fault with it. The Assembly is being convened only to get the bills passed but not to discuss the public issues.”

