Inter-state transfer of staff gets Andhra Pradesh CM’s stamp

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his nod for the inter-state transfer of employees between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Published: 10th September 2022 10:09 AM

By Express News Service

Following the employees in large numbers from both States appealing for inter-state transfers, the governments of both States issued notifications and collected the details of the employees seeking transfers. While 1,804 employees applied for transfer from AP to Telangana, as many as 1,338 applied for transfer from Telangana to AP.

Based on the details, the General Administration (State reorganisation) Department has drafted a proposal and sent it for the approval of the Chief Minister.

The CM cleared the proposal on Friday. Later, the proposal will be sent for approval by the Telangana government and the terms of reference for the inter-state transfer of employees will be framed and the transfer process will be commenced after the Telangana government gives its nod to it.

The AP government will give the NOC to those employees seeking transfer to Telangana. On behalf of the AP Government Employees Federation, K Venkata Rami Reddy called on Jagan and thanked him. The CM also responded positively to the appeal of the delegation to take eight years of service into consideration instead of five for the transfer of teachers.

