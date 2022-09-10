Land transfer: Andhra Pradesh High Court summons ex-Angrau registrars

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To ascertain who approved the counter filed by the Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) Associate Director with regard to the transfer of 50 acres of RARS land in Nandyal to the State government for the setting up of a medical college, the Andhra Pradesh High Court summoned Pratap Kumar Reddy and Bhaskar Rao, former registrars of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU).

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, directed the two former registrars to appear in person before the bench, in view of the argument by the petitioner’s counsel that it was Pratap Kumar Reddy, who approved the counter-filed, while the university’s advocate contended that it was Bhaskar Rao.

Adjourning the case hearing to September 14, the bench observed that there is a need to strike a balance between public interest and agriculture research. Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy and four others filed a PIL challenging the ANGRAU resolution to transfer 50 acres of land to the government to construct a medical college. Several other petitions were also filed in this regard. The court earlier heard all the bunch of petitions. It once again heard the petitions on Friday.

Appearing on behalf of the State, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said for the mega seed park, 500 acres of land was allotted to ANGRAU at Tangadancha village. It is the prerogative of the government to decide where to set up the medical college and where to set up the agriculture research station.

Out of 116.8 acres of land belonging to RARS, Nandyal, 50 acres of land were taken and the rest is with the research station. Compensating the same, 50 acres were allotted to ANGRAU at Tangadancha, to which the executive council of the varsity had unanimously agreed, he said.

In his counterargument, petitioner’s counsel Bojja Arjun Reddy said ANGRAU had not taken the decision on its own but took it under pressure from the government. He said opposing the government’s decision, the RARS Associate Director filed the counter, which was approved by former registrar Pratap Reddy.

However, the university’s advocate said it was Bhaskar Reddy, who was the registrar when it was filed.

