Low pressure in Bay to trigger more rains in Andhra Pradesh

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh, both coastal and Rayalseema districts, from 8:30 am to 10 pm on Friday.

Published: 10th September 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal off the North Coastal Andhra coast is likely to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next 36 hours.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains lashed parts of North coastal districts, Godavari and Krishna deltas and parts of the Rayalaseema region. More heavy rains are expected on Saturday in north coastal districts and parts of Godavari and Krishna deltas.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh, both coastal and Rayalseema districts, from 8:30 am to 10 pm on Friday. G Konduru Mandal in NTR district received the highest rainfall of  19.5 cm, followed by 17.5 cm in Banaganapalle of Nandyal district, and 14.2 cm in Undi of West Godavari district.

According to the IMD, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, extremely heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over the Visakhapatnam district of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over the Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts of Coastal AP.

