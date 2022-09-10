Meet deadline of 10 EAPs worth Rs 25,497 crore, Jagan directs officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure that there is no delay in the execution of 10 Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) worth Rs 25,497.28 crore.

Reviewing the progress of the EAPs on Friday, the Chief Minister said these projects were taken up with the aid of the New Development Bank (NDB), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), World Bank and KFB should be completed as per the set deadlines.

In the arid lands of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and North Coastal Andhra, tanks should be interlinked with canals. Taking the Assembly constituency as a unit, the tanks should be mapped to match the data and water should flow by gravity between these tanks. This will result in a significant rise in groundwater levels paving the way for environmental balance, he explained.

Stating that the land under the tanks can be irrigated giving scope for sustainable employment and income opportunities, the Chief Minister underlined the need to take up the project after a comprehensive study and implement it with the aid of financial agencies like the World Bank.

Emphasis should be laid on the speedy completion of bridges, ROBs and flyovers. With Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanpadu ports coming up, there will be developed around and the creation of a land bank is essential. This enables the port-based economy to flourish, he opined.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Finance Department Special Chief Secretary SS Rawat, Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Highways and Buildings Department Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Industries Department Director G Srujana, APUFIDC MD P Rajababu and other officials attended the review meeting.

