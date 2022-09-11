22-year-old keeps her father’s legacy alive through Sannai

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Usha, a 22-year-old Sannai musician, is keen on continuing her father’s legacy through her concerts. She is one of the few women Sannai musicians in Andhra Pradesh. The wind instrument, also known as Nadaswaram in the Southern states of India, is widely played during marriages, processions and in temples as it is said to create and maintain a sense of auspiciousness and sanctity.

A native of Madnapalle in Annamaiah district, Usha is the daughter of Subrahmani, an ‘A’ grade Sannai artiste from Gownipalli in Karnataka. She studied only till Class VII and began learning to play Sannai at the age of 11. She strived hard to master the techniques in Ragam, Thalam and Pallavi.

The Sannai exponent used to attend various programmes along with her father in temples and other places of worship. Subrahmani has performed at Kolar, Bengaluru and Srinivasapuram in Karnataka. In Andhra Pradesh, he has performed at Tyagaraja Aradhana Utsavalu and received appreciation from music lovers.

Usha’s first performance was at a programme in Bengaluru when she was just 17. Music aficionados were in awe of her style of playing the instrument. The musical prodigy also learnt Sarali Swaralu, Jantalu, Alankaralu, Pillari Geethalu, Kruthulu, Varnalu, Thalam, Ragam and Annamacharya Keerthanas from her father. Usha performs at various functions in Sravana, Magha, Chaitra, and Vaisakha months every year in Karnataka as well as in Andhra Pradesh.

She has also received several awards for her performances. Three years ago, Usha married Purushottam, a native of Kollabayalu in Annamaiah district. Purushottam is a Dolu artiste and pursued training from Sri Venkateswara Music College in Tirupati for six years.

He has performed at Nada Neerajanam, Thyagaraja mandapam in Tirupati and in various temples attached to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). “My husband and his family has been very supportive. I am greatly inspired by my father Subrahmani, and wish to continue his legacy,” Usha said.

