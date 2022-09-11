89-foot Ganesh idol tilted to left following rains, curbs in place in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There is danger lurking as the 89-foot-high Ganesha idol installed at Lanka Grounds in old Gajuwaka is titled by one foot on the top left side of the idol following recent incessant rains. The police said there are a couple of cracks on the idol.

As per their request, executive engineer and deputy executive engineer visited the pandal to examine the idol. The engineers found that the structure in the rear side of the Ganesh idol seems to be slightly deflected due to fewer lengths of casuarina bellies and scaffolding posts. They said that at this juncture it was not advisable to continue further and immersion of Ganesh may be taken up as early as possible,

Following the inspection of engineers, the police issued a notice to organisers. They advised the organisers to take precautions. The police told the organisers not to allow anyone within 100 m distance of the idol and also asked them to give support to the scaffolding by making temporary arrangements so that load will not transfer to the idol. They also advised them to take steps to prevent seepage of rainwater in view of the continuous rains. The police also asked the organisers to advance the immersion of the idol, which was originally scheduled on September 18.

K Ganesh Kumar, the chief organiser of the Ganesh festivities, said thousands of devotees had darshan of the idol in the last 10 days. He said they did not see any difference in the idol and it was the same now as on day one. However, keeping in view of the advice of the police, they decided to advance immersion and it will be held at 3 pm on Monday. They will use holy waters from sacred rivers for immersion, which will be done at the pandal itself. Kumar said in the next two days, they will not allow people to go beyond 100 m from the idol.

