Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Mother and child hospital works likely to begin soon in Guntur

In 2019, the State government had decided to expand the mother and child dare unit and construct a new building with better facilities and more beds.

Published: 11th September 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After years of delay, the construction of a Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) on the premises of the Government General Hospital in Guntur is set to gather pace as Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA) has stepped in to fund the entire project.

In 2019, the State government decided to expand the mother and child dare unit and construct a new building with better facilities and more beds. At the time, GMCANA offered to provide `35 crore, which was 50 per cent of the total project cost. Although the works had started, but the completion of the project was delayed due to various reasons. Following this, GMCANA decided to completely fund the project.

A G+5 building with a capacity of around 650 beds and modern equipment will be established at a cost of Rs 86.80 crore in 2.69 lakh square feet area.  Besides 27 Pediatric Intensive Care Unit beds, 30 SICU and 40 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit beds, as many as 300 beds would be allocated to the maternity ward, 200 for the child care unit.

Additionally, 30 classrooms and an assembly hall will also be constructed in the building. GMCANA former president Ravikumar Tripuraneni said necessary action is being taken to resume construction works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCH Mother and Child Hospital Guntur Medical College
India Matters
Hyderabad Police and members of their Clues team at the electric bike showroom that caught on fire Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, several injured in fire at Secunderabad hotel after blast at e-bike showroom
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Health spend at 3.2 per cent of India's GDP, out-of-pocket expenses dip in FY19
United Nations (Photo | AP)
50 million people lived in 'modern slavery' last year: UN
RSS says Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a ‘gimmick’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp