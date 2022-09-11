Andhra Pradesh: Mother and child hospital works likely to begin soon in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After years of delay, the construction of a Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) on the premises of the Government General Hospital in Guntur is set to gather pace as Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA) has stepped in to fund the entire project.

In 2019, the State government decided to expand the mother and child dare unit and construct a new building with better facilities and more beds. At the time, GMCANA offered to provide `35 crore, which was 50 per cent of the total project cost. Although the works had started, but the completion of the project was delayed due to various reasons. Following this, GMCANA decided to completely fund the project.

A G+5 building with a capacity of around 650 beds and modern equipment will be established at a cost of Rs 86.80 crore in 2.69 lakh square feet area. Besides 27 Pediatric Intensive Care Unit beds, 30 SICU and 40 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit beds, as many as 300 beds would be allocated to the maternity ward, 200 for the child care unit.

Additionally, 30 classrooms and an assembly hall will also be constructed in the building. GMCANA former president Ravikumar Tripuraneni said necessary action is being taken to resume construction works.

