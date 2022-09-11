DGP underlines need to promote confidence among those in distress in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy said that many people are committing suicide due to various mental problems and efforts should be made to instil courage among those in distress. He said that suicide is not a solution for any problem. The DGP participated as the chief guest in a rally jointly organised by the Indian Psychiatric Society and the police department to mark World Suicide Prevention Day in Vijaywada to create awareness on prevention of suicides. The DGP flagged off the rally, in which nearly 2,000 people from different sectors participated. The rally began at Benz Circle and concluded at Police Parade Grounds.

On the occasion, Rajendranath Reddy unveiled a poster prepared by the Indian Psychiatric Society on the prevention of suicides. After that, balloons were released to develop a positive attitude among people of all walks of life. A video message sent by popular film actor Tanikella Bharani was screened in the meeting.Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy stated that they will take measures to organise awareness camps in all educational institutions across the State.

Indian Psychiatric Society-AP Chapter president Dr Yendluri Prabhakar said that the number of persons committing suicide in the State is on the rise in the state. He assured that the society members will be available to counsel senior citizens, women, youth as well as students to prevent suicide.He thanked all psychiatrists and police for the successful conduct of rallies in all districts. Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, a noted Psychiatrist said, “It is alarming that the State is in third place in the country in suicides.”Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata, Law and Order DIG SV Rajasekhar Babu, DCPs Vishal Gunni, Mary Prashanthi were present.

