Home States Andhra Pradesh

PIL filed in Andhra Pradesh HC for old age homes in each district

The government, however, had not set up a single old age home in any of the districts in the State, the petitioner’s counsel said and urged the court to issue necessary directions in this regard.

Published: 11th September 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking directions to the State government to set up an old age home in each district. Advocate Rapolu Bhaskar filed the petition and the matter came up before the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu. The petitioner’s counsel V Raghu informed the court that as per the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, the government needs to set an old age home to take care of the elderly.

The government, however, had not set up a single old age home in any of the districts in the State, the petitioner’s counsel said and urged the court to issue necessary directions in this regard. The court issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Women and Child Welfare Department, to file a counter and posted the matter for hearing on October 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Andhra Pradesh HC Old age home
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp