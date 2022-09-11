PIL filed in Andhra Pradesh HC for old age homes in each district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking directions to the State government to set up an old age home in each district. Advocate Rapolu Bhaskar filed the petition and the matter came up before the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu. The petitioner’s counsel V Raghu informed the court that as per the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, the government needs to set an old age home to take care of the elderly.

The government, however, had not set up a single old age home in any of the districts in the State, the petitioner’s counsel said and urged the court to issue necessary directions in this regard. The court issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Women and Child Welfare Department, to file a counter and posted the matter for hearing on October 13.

