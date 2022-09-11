TDP complains against Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Highly objecting to the remarks made by former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) against TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh, a delegation of TDP leaders from Krishna district lodged a complaint with Tadepalli police on Saturday.

Seeking action against the former minister, the TDP delegation, including Varla Ramaiah, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra and Buddha Venkanna, said they would file private cases if the police failed to register a case based on their complaint against Kodali Nani. Cautioning the YSRC MLA to control his mouth, the TDP leaders said Nani would be chased away from Gudivada soon.

YSRC bid to thwart Maha Padayatra deplored

Former TDP minister KS Jawahar said people will not forgive the attempts of the YSRC to thwart the Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers. Jawahar pointed out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy changed his word on Amaravati. Prior to coming to power, Jagan promised that Amaravati would remain as the capital of AP and changed the word after coming to power, he said.

The TDP leader accused the Chief Minister of creating regional conflicts. After hailing the sacrifices of Amaravati farmers in the past, the Chief Minister was now creating obstacles to thepPadayatra of the same farmers, he alleged.

VIJAYAWADA: Highly objecting to the remarks made by former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) against TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh, a delegation of TDP leaders from Krishna district lodged a complaint with Tadepalli police on Saturday. Seeking action against the former minister, the TDP delegation, including Varla Ramaiah, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra and Buddha Venkanna, said they would file private cases if the police failed to register a case based on their complaint against Kodali Nani. Cautioning the YSRC MLA to control his mouth, the TDP leaders said Nani would be chased away from Gudivada soon. YSRC bid to thwart Maha Padayatra deplored Former TDP minister KS Jawahar said people will not forgive the attempts of the YSRC to thwart the Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers. Jawahar pointed out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy changed his word on Amaravati. Prior to coming to power, Jagan promised that Amaravati would remain as the capital of AP and changed the word after coming to power, he said. The TDP leader accused the Chief Minister of creating regional conflicts. After hailing the sacrifices of Amaravati farmers in the past, the Chief Minister was now creating obstacles to thepPadayatra of the same farmers, he alleged.