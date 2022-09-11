Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP complains against Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani

Former TDP minister KS Jawahar said people will not forgive the attempts of the YSRC to thwart the Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers.

Published: 11th September 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Highly objecting to the remarks made by former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) against TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh, a delegation of TDP leaders from Krishna district lodged a complaint with Tadepalli police on Saturday.

Seeking action against the former minister, the TDP delegation, including Varla Ramaiah, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra and Buddha Venkanna, said they would file private cases if the police failed to register a case based on their complaint against Kodali Nani. Cautioning the YSRC MLA to control his mouth, the TDP leaders said Nani would be chased away from Gudivada soon.

YSRC bid to thwart Maha Padayatra deplored

Former TDP minister KS Jawahar said people will not forgive the attempts of the YSRC to thwart the Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers. Jawahar pointed out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy changed his word on Amaravati. Prior to coming to power, Jagan promised that Amaravati would remain as the capital of AP and changed the word after coming to power, he said.

The TDP leader accused the Chief Minister of creating regional conflicts. After hailing the sacrifices of Amaravati farmers in the past, the Chief Minister was now creating obstacles to thepPadayatra of the same farmers, he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao TDP N Chandrababu Naidu Maha Padayatra
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp