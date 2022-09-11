Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC sees TDP conspiracy behind padayatra of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi

He alleged that the TDP was trying to defame the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which has been providing the best possible governance.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana. (Photo | Twitter, @VoteForKottu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has found a conspiracy of the Opposition TDP behind the proposed Maha Padayatra to be taken out by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi from Amaravati to Arasavalli with a demand that Amaravati should remain as the sole capital of the State. Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana alleged that the Opposition TDP was instigating farmers to take out the Maha Padayatra to disturb the law and order situation in the State.

“The TDP has turned into a party of jokers. How can the yatra be taken out in Uttarandhra? This is nothing but a conspiracy of the TDP to create a law and order problem in the region,’’ Satyanarayana said and asked whether the people of Uttarandhra will remain silent if slogans like ‘Say no to Visakhapatnam’ and ‘Yes to Amaravati’ will be raised. He alleged that the TDP was trying to defame the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which has been providing the best possible governance.

Reiterating that the party is committed to setting up three capitals to promote balanced regional development, the  Deputy Chief Minister made it clear that the development of the State can be ensured only with decentralised governance.

Meanwhile, speaking in Visakhapatnam, YSRC MLC Varudu Kalyani said Vizag has the potential to become a major metropolitan city and that is why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to make it the executive capital of the State as part of his plan to set up three capitals.

