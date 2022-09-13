Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC orders inquiry into missing files

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Shaik Lateef Saheb of Vinukonda.

Published: 13th September 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed its dismay over the missing of files from courts. The High Court took serious view of the missing files from two courts in Guntur district and ordered the Principal Judge of the district to conduct an inquiry. It also wanted a criminal case to be registered in the matter.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Shaik Lateef Saheb of Vinukonda. He filed an application with the Senior Civil Judge, Narasaraopet, with a plea to give certified copy of a case judgement delivered on April 6, 1998. The court staff told the petitioner that the copy was not available with them. He got the same response when he approached another court in Guntur district.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate K Venkata Rama Rao said the certified copy is needed for the petitioner in another case, which is pending in Narasaraopet court. The counsel said the petitioner was not in a position to get the certified copy and the denial of the same would be a cause of concern for the petitioner in the pending case.

Expressing dismay, the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and DVSS Somayajulu observed as to how the courts can question the erring officials when files are missing. The bench directed the Principal Judge to file a detailed inquiry report before it.  The matter was posted for hearing on October 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp