Andhra HC orders inquiry into missing files

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed its dismay over the missing of files from courts. The High Court took serious view of the missing files from two courts in Guntur district and ordered the Principal Judge of the district to conduct an inquiry. It also wanted a criminal case to be registered in the matter.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Shaik Lateef Saheb of Vinukonda. He filed an application with the Senior Civil Judge, Narasaraopet, with a plea to give certified copy of a case judgement delivered on April 6, 1998. The court staff told the petitioner that the copy was not available with them. He got the same response when he approached another court in Guntur district.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate K Venkata Rama Rao said the certified copy is needed for the petitioner in another case, which is pending in Narasaraopet court. The counsel said the petitioner was not in a position to get the certified copy and the denial of the same would be a cause of concern for the petitioner in the pending case.

Expressing dismay, the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and DVSS Somayajulu observed as to how the courts can question the erring officials when files are missing. The bench directed the Principal Judge to file a detailed inquiry report before it. The matter was posted for hearing on October 14.

