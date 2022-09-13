Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP HC judge’s orders on rowdy-sheets struck down

A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court stayed the orders issued by the single-judge bench stating that the police standing orders cannot be used to open rowdy-sheets.

Published: 13th September 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court stayed the orders issued by the single-judge bench stating that the police standing orders cannot be used to open rowdy-sheets. The bench said police can open rowdy-sheets and continue the existing ones and even open new rowdy-sheets. The bench also said police can gather information regarding a person and also keep a vigil against suspicious persons.

Dealing with a batch of petitions challenging the opening of rowdy-sheets and continuing them against whom cases have been struck down, the single-judge bench had recently stated that there is no legality to the police standing orders and rowdy-sheets,  suspect sheets or history sheets cannot be opened, invoking PSO or Police Manual. The division bench struck down the single-judge bench orders. The bench asked the police not to reopen the rowdy-sheets that were withdrawn as per the orders of the single judge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp