Call toll free no to report illegal activities in forests

GUNTUR: For the first time, with an initiative to include people in conserving forest and wildlife, and address their complaints and queries, the forest department has introduced a state-wide toll-free number 18004255909. Explaining the significance of the toll-free number, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) & Chief Wildlife Warden Y Madhusudhan Reddy, said, “District forest officers and resource persons at the ground level are able to get information and are empowered to take the required action. But the toll-free number was set up to include the public in our cause of conserving wildlife and forests which is such an integral part of the State.’’

“For such a cause, we can use all the help we can get. People can report about any wildlife harm, illegal hunting in forests, and smuggling of forest goods or animals, so we can protect them,” he added.

Apart from this, people can also use the number when they are facing any trouble due to wild animals.

Though there have been helpline numbers to report such incidents, the tracing of the location is easy and fast in the new system and the local forest department officials will immediately get an alert and reach to the aid of the person who called the number, said Guntur district forest officer Ramachandra. The district forest officers were given instructions to increase awareness among people living near forest areas on the toll-free number and make it successful.

