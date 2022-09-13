CID arrests key accused in Rs 300 crore job fraud, says accused duped 7K youth 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Around 7,000 jobless youth in both Telugu States were allegedly duped of Rs 300 crore by Narsipatnam-based Smart Yojana Welfare Society. The Crime Investigation Department of AP police arrested the main accused, chairman of society Infupudi Sudhakar alias Santosh.

CID regional officer Chakravarthy said here on Monday that a case was registered against Sudhakar, R Haribabu and Kanchavarapu Siva after a complaint was lodged by G Ravi Kumar of Sangayigudem in Devarapalle mandal on August 18. Later, the case was transferred to the CID. He said during the investigation, it was revealed that the society lured the unemployed youths by offering them outsourcing jobs in AP and central government.

They allegedly collected huge amounts to the tune of Rs 300 crore from them. Later, they issued fake appointment letters and ID cards to the youths. They even paid salaries to them for some time. However, they stopped payment of salaries later. He said the CID examined 50 victims as witnesses and recorded their statements. He said they seized 32 fake and forged appointment letters.

He said Santosh was arrested on Sunday and produced before the second AFJCM Kakinada who sent him for remand. Sudhakar, Haribabu and Siva floated Smart Yojana Welfare Society and allegedly collected amounts ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from each as caution deposit. They reportedly appointed 25 representatives in North Andhra and Godavari districts. Lured by the promises of society, a large number of unemployed youths made a beeline for the society.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Around 7,000 jobless youth in both Telugu States were allegedly duped of Rs 300 crore by Narsipatnam-based Smart Yojana Welfare Society. The Crime Investigation Department of AP police arrested the main accused, chairman of society Infupudi Sudhakar alias Santosh. CID regional officer Chakravarthy said here on Monday that a case was registered against Sudhakar, R Haribabu and Kanchavarapu Siva after a complaint was lodged by G Ravi Kumar of Sangayigudem in Devarapalle mandal on August 18. Later, the case was transferred to the CID. He said during the investigation, it was revealed that the society lured the unemployed youths by offering them outsourcing jobs in AP and central government. They allegedly collected huge amounts to the tune of Rs 300 crore from them. Later, they issued fake appointment letters and ID cards to the youths. They even paid salaries to them for some time. However, they stopped payment of salaries later. He said the CID examined 50 victims as witnesses and recorded their statements. He said they seized 32 fake and forged appointment letters. He said Santosh was arrested on Sunday and produced before the second AFJCM Kakinada who sent him for remand. Sudhakar, Haribabu and Siva floated Smart Yojana Welfare Society and allegedly collected amounts ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from each as caution deposit. They reportedly appointed 25 representatives in North Andhra and Godavari districts. Lured by the promises of society, a large number of unemployed youths made a beeline for the society.