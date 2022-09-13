PM Modi’s photo must on Centrally-sponsored schemes: Bharati Pravin Pawar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar has reiterated that the Central government’s assistance to the State should be acknowledged and the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be part of the promotion of the Centrally sponsored schemes in the state.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, concluding her three-day visit to the State, she said there is a need for even more effective implementation of the Centrally sponsored schemes. “During the last three days, I have visited Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency and reviewed implementation and progress various Central government schemes and projects,” she said.

She reviewed the progress of TIDCO houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). A total of 8,912 houses have been constructed, but the basic infrastructure like roads, electricity etc are yet to be developed. “The work progress is slow and officials informed me that they will complete the infrastructure development by December and hand over the houses to beneficiaries,” she said.

The Union Minister, who inspected the the government area hospital in Gudivada on Sunday, said she found lack of promotion of the Centrally sponsored schemes. As part of Ayushman Bharat, 64 diagnostic tests and 350 types of medicines are being provided to the people, she said.

Stating that Aarogyasri scheme being implemented in Andhra Pradesh is part of Ayushman Bharat, but it has lacked the facility the Centrally sponsored scheme. “Under Aarogyasri, patients can avail free treatment in the State and a couple of cities outside AP. Free medical services can be availed anywhere in the country under Ayushman Bharat,” she explained.

Bharati Pawar, who visited BEL unit at Nimmaluru in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district said 57% of the works of the `341 crore project have been completed so far. “The Advanced Night Vision Products of the unit will help strengthen the Indian Armed forces. Further, the units will provide jobs to locals,” she said.

Bharati Pawar, who also reviewed the progress of the government medical college at Machilipatnam, said `195 crore, which is 60% share of the Central government in the project, has already been released. “We are hoping for its early completion,” she said.

During her visit, she received complaints regarding ration being provided to people. “The people said they are getting 5 kg less rice. The same has been taken to the notice of officials and we are waiting for the needed action,” she said. Emphasis has been laid on improving medical education and accordingly, 73% of UG seats and 93% of PG seats have been increased, she added.

