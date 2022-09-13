Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two held, illegal gutka worth Rs 10 lakh seized

Published: 13th September 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Palnadu police on Monday arrested two persons and seized banned gutka worth `10 lakh at Ravipadu village in Narasaraopet mandal. The accused were identified as Shaik Saida and Mallikarjuna Rao of Narasaraopet.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, Narasaraopet rural police conducted vehicle checks and found gutka bags in a mini-truck. The police seized the vehicle and arrested the two accused. A case was booked against the accused.

Meanwhile, the police also urged the public to inform the police if they notice any illegal activities. They warned that stringent action will be taken against those involved in illegal activities.

