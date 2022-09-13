YSRC did nothing for North Andhra: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of conspiring to obstruct Maha Padayatra taken out by Amaravati farmers, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was following the divide and rule policy of the British.

Demanding that Amaravati be the one and only capital of AP, the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi took out the padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli temple in Srikakulam. However, ministers and ruling YSRC leaders from North Coastal Andhra took exception to the padayatra, describing it as a Dandayatra on their region.

Atchannaidu, who also hails from North Coastal Andhra, objected to the remarks of the YSRC leaders and said the people of the region are well aware of the facts and will not trust the YSRC. Taking to Twitter on Monday, he demanded that the YSRC leaders speak out on what the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done for the development of North Andhra in the past three years.

Instead of shedding crocodile tears for the region, they should question Jagan on why his followers from Rayalaseema and other regions came to this region and looted the wealth here, the TDP State president said.

If the ministers have guts, they should question why YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy was made the super power centre in North Andhra. Was it not an indication that all the ministers and YSRC leaders from this region are inefficient, he asked. Except for selling and mortgaging the lands of the region, what benefit the government did for North Andhra, he questioned. He called upon the people of the region to give a grand welcome and extend hospitality to the farmers of Amaravati.

