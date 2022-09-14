Home States Andhra Pradesh

160 beneficiaries receive tricycles, clipers in Ongole

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Collector AS Dinesh Kumar were present.

Published: 14th September 2022

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With the joint efforts of the Central and State governments, the district Differently abled, Transgenders and Senior Citizens Welfare department distributed battery-powered tricycles along with leg calipers, underarm crutch axillary walking sticks, artificial limbs, hearing aids and other apparatus to as many as 160 beneficiaries under the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir programme held here at the district Collectorate on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Social justice and Empowerment A Narayana Swamy attended the event as the chief guest and distributed the free tricycles to the eligible differently-abled beneficiaries. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Collector AS Dinesh Kumar were present.

