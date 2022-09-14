All medical colleges in AP to get oncology dept

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to focus on cancer prevention and treatment and take measures to set up the oncology department in all the medical colleges, including the new ones under construction. Holding a review meeting with the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, he underlined the need to strengthen the existing cancer departments in the government hospitals.

He approved the construction of bunkers in Srikakulam, Nellore and Ongole hospitals and installation of linear accelerators in Vijayawada, Anantapur, Kakinada and Guntur hospitals. Jagan also gave his approval for upgradation of operation theatres to perform cancer surgeries in seven old medical colleges and development of facilities in pathology department, chemotherapy, drugs etc. All the hospitals in a district should be brought under the purview of the teaching hospital to identify diseases like cancer early, he said.
Steps should also be taken to focus on post-operative care of patients, who got treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme. ANMs should inform the medical officer about the need for additional medication to the patient during post operative care, he stressed.

Jagan instructed the officials to make the list of Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals available to all at all the village health clinics and secretariats by setting up hoardings. There should be a perfect system to know the location of the empanelled hospital soon after calling the 104 call centre.  

He ordered the appointment of a special officer to oversee the family physician concept and provide 12 types of rapid test kits and 67 types of drugs to all the YSR Village Clinics. Special emphasis should be laid on prevention of anaemia in the State. Nutritious food is being provided through Anganwadis. Additional nutritious food should be supplied to Anganwadis in places, where the incident of anaemia is high. In schools, the health of students should be constantly monitored, he emphasised.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary of Medical Health (Covid Management and Vaccination) M Ravichandra, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Special Secretary of Medical and Health GS Naveen Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, Aarogyasri CEO MN Harindra Prasad, APVVP Commissioner V Vinod Kumar and others attended the meeting.

