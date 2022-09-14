All structures on encroached land have to be demolished: Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious view of encroachments of waterbodies and public land, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday said any construction on such areas, even if they are 40 years old, have to be demolished. The court was hearing a suo-motu public interest litigation petition against the encroachments of rivers, tanks and other water resources that was clubbed with various other petitions against the appropriation of government lands, grama kantalu, and burial grounds.

The court clarified that all constructions on encroached land have to be demolished, and said specific directions would be issued. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu said it would also look into petitions challenging the encroachments on the River Krishna’s karakatta (flood bank). The bench observed that encroachment of government land would not be possible without revenue officials colluding with the squatters.

Segregating the 55 petitions filed into different categories based on the type of the encroached land, it adjourned the hearings to different dates. Earlier, government pleader (revenue) P Subhash Reddy sought to know about the 30-40 years’ old constructions on encroached land. The bench said they too have to be demolished.

Vinukonda municipality asked to file a counter over occupation of college land

A composite order would be issued in all the petitions, and all encroachers would have to vacate those lands, except those who have regularised the lands they have been occupying under government regularisation schemes. Meanwhile, Advocate Y Balaji pointed out that the Vinukonda municipality itself had occupied the degree college land and taken up construction activity. The court asked the advocate representing Vinukonda municipality to file a counter. The court would hear the petition on September 16.

The bench observed petitions were being filed before a single judge court—without mentioning the high court directives—for stay orders whenever eviction drives were taken up.

When Vidyavathi, an advocate representing petitioners pointed out constructions carried out 30-40 years ago on grama kantalu would be demolished based on the high court directive without issuing notice and hearing their side, the bench said officials would demolish them only after hearing the petitioners.

Government pleader Subhash pointed out that 5,000 acres of government land was encroached. Court blamed the revenue officials for the situation.

