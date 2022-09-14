Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC refuses to stay GOs on teachers’ regularisation

The High Court of AP on Tuesday refused to stay the Government Orders issued for regularisation of teachers and merger of schools.

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of AP on Tuesday refused to stay the Government Orders issued for regularisation of teachers and merger of schools. Hearing a petition filed by AP Vidya Parirakshana Committee convener D Ramesh Chandra Simhagiri Patnaik challenging the GOs, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, said only after implementation of the GOs, the pros and cons could be determined.

With Advocate General S Sriram stating that GOs were part of government policy and court should not intervene in the matter and also the GOs implementation was pending, the court adjourned the case hearing to October 11, while refusing the petitioner’s plea for stay or adjournment case hearing for two weeks.

Submit details of case against Vijay: HC to CID
The High Court on Tuesday directed CID to submit details of the case registered against Ch Vijay, son of Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, based on the complaint from  Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav.
Vijay filed a quash petition against the case filed against him and his advocate urged the court to issue orders to police not to arrest Vijay.

Petitioner’s counsel VV Satish said Hindupur MP lodged a false complaint with the police about involvement of Vijay in posting a video on social media group to defame him. Hearing the quash petition filed by Vijay, Justice N Jayasurya directed the CID to submit the case details and adjourned the case hearing to September 15.

