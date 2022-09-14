Home States Andhra Pradesh

Body of man found in septic tank at Mallisala

The body of a man was found in a septic tank at Mallisala village in Jaggampeta mandal of Kakinada district.

Published: 14th September 2022

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The body of a man was found in a septic tank at Mallisala village in Jaggampeta mandal of Kakinada district.According to sub-inspector P Raghu, Kunche Appanna and his wife Satyavati owned a land in Mallisala village, but they had migrated to Vijayawada for work. Appanna came back to protect his land from encroachers.

However, when his wife made him several calls but he did not respond. Eventually, she came to Mallisala and searched for him at his relatives’ residences, but in vain. Recently, panchayat staff found some clothes in the tank. Satyavati identified the clothes belonged to Appanna and informed the police.

The police found his decomposed body in the septic tank.  The police suspected that he was murdered three months ago. Jaggampeta police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

