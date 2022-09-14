Home States Andhra Pradesh

Continue Amaravati as sole capital: Opposition

The second day of the 900-km long yatra commenced from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri. 

Published: 14th September 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and capital region farmers take part in Maha Padayatra in Guntur district on Monday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the second-day of their Amaravati to Arasavalli Maha Padayatra, 600 farmers and women under the aegis of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) covered 18 km. The participants of padayatra welcomed the police decision to issue photo identity cards to them and at the same time expressed hope that police would not prevent people from supporting the yatra.

The second day of the 900-km long yatra commenced from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri. Leaders of all opposition parties participated in it, extending their solidarity. After performing puja at Narasimha Swamy temple, the participants staged a brief protest at the temple holding placards with the slogan ‘Build Amaravati’. They reached Duggirala in the evening after covering Dwarakanagar, Rajiv Centre, Pedda Vadlapudi and Ravendrapadu.

The walkathon is being taken out with the demand that Amaravati  should be the only capital of AP to safeguard the interests of farmers, who gave their lands for the construction of the capital city.
Extending his solidarity, APCC chief Sake Sailajanath along with BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana and CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna participated in the padayatra.

He said it’s the responsibility of the government to recognise the sacrifices of the farmers for the State capital and honour the commitment made to them. Urging the government not to render the sacrifices of more than 30,000 farmers a waste, Sailajanath emphasised the need for the completion of Amaravati capital city project.

Lakshminarayana said by changing the capital city of the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would become an unforgivable person in the history. He alleged that Jagan was becoming more dictatorial day by day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amaravati Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp